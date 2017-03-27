Norfolk State partnering with Coast Guard for scholarship program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard for a scholarship program.

The partnership would make the two partners in the Coast Guard’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI), which is a scholarship program aimed boosting diversity in the Coast Guard.

NSU president President and CEO Eddie N. Moore Jr. will meet with Coast Guard officials Monday morning to sign agreement for the partnership.

Several active and retired Coast Guard officers will be taking part in leadership engagement panels and tour several academic buildings on campus, according to a news release from the university.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.