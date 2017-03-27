NC man accused of stabbing children argued with wife about cheating, sheriff says

Related Coverage Missing 4-day-old and toddler found stabbed to death in Hoke County

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The man charged with stabbing his two young daughters to death had argued with his wife about cheating allegations shortly before the girls were killed, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said.

Tillman Freeman, 30, entered the Hoke County courthouse Monday wearing a bulletproof vest and showing no emotion.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder. Freeman’s daughters 2-year-old Serenity Freeman and 4-day-old Genesis Freeman were found stabbed to death.

“He drove it about 200 yards into the wood line, where he repeatedly stabbed those two little girls to death,” the sheriff said.

Officials have said Freeman stabbed his daughters to death and left their bodies inside his car in a wooded area in Hoke County.

“Today, I just wanted to see if he felt sorry or if there’s any remorse for what he did,” said James McGeachy, who is the brother of Freeman’s wife and often socialized with him.

“To be honest, I’d probably tell him I hope somebody beats him every day he’s locked up — every day,” he said.

McGeachy said the children didn’t deserve what happened to them.

“Even if you is mad at the mom, them kids didn’t have anything to do with it,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist the family.