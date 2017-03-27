Navy senior chief gets over 4 year sentence for identity theft, bank fraud

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy senior chief was sentenced Monday to more than four years in prison for stealing personal information from sailors under his command.
41-year-old Clayton A. Pressley, of Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to identity theft and bank fraud on Aug. 22, 2016.
Decorated Navy sailor indicted in identity theft case
Court documents say Pressley used his position as a senior enlisted member of a local military command to steal personal identity information and identification documents of two subordinates. He used that information to take out several loans totaling $24,000.
Prosecutors say Pressley also had identity documents for eight other members of his military command at his home.