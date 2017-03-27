Navy senior chief gets over 4 year sentence for identity theft, bank fraud

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy senior chief was sentenced Monday to more than four years in prison for stealing personal information from sailors under his command.

41-year-old Clayton A. Pressley, of Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to identity theft and bank fraud on Aug. 22, 2016.

Court documents say Pressley used his position as a senior enlisted member of a local military command to steal personal identity information and identification documents of two subordinates. He used that information to take out several loans totaling $24,000.

Prosecutors say Pressley also had identity documents for eight other members of his military command at his home.