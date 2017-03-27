Matthew, Otto being retired as Atlantic tropical storm names

MIAMI (AP/WAVY) — The names Matthew and Otto have been retired for Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes following the deadly 2016 season.

According to a statement Monday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Meteorological Organization will use Martin and Owen for future Atlantic storms. The new names might first be used in 2022.

Names get retired when a storm is so deadly or destructive that future use of its name would be insensitive.

Hurricane Matthew caused 585 deaths, including over 500 deaths in Haiti before it made landfall in Cuba, the Bahamas and South Carolina. It was the strongest Atlantic hurricane since 2007 and the deadliest Atlantic hurricane since 2005.

The storm resulted in millions of dollars in damages in communities across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina — including an estimated $52 million in Dare County.

It also left some local residents — such as those in the Windsor Woods neighborhood — without power or a home in the storm’s immediate aftermath.

Heavy rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Otto caused 18 deaths in Central America.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.