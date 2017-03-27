Loaded gun found in Norfolk high school student’s backpack

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A loaded gun was found in a Booker T. Washington High School students’ backpack Monday morning.

School officials say the gun was found during a search of late students. The student ran out of the building, but was quickly apprehended by Norfolk police.

The student is in custody and charges are pending.

School officials say at no time was the gun used to threaten students.

The school’s principal contacted parents about the incident. Read the letter the school sent home here.

