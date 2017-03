VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four men are facing charges in connection to a home invasion and robbery.

Detectives say it happened at 11:47 p.m. on Friday in the 5700 block of Rossburn Court.

Clifton Barksdale, Deshawn Lanier, Keevon Mabine and Eric Bullock were charged with robbery, armed burglary, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy.

According to police, this wasn’t a random act and the home was targeted.

Home Invasion Arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Eric Bullock (Photo: Virginia Beach police) Keevon Mabine (Photo: Virginia Beach police) Deshawn Lanier (Photo: Virginia Beach police) Clifton Barksdale (Photo: Virginia Beach police)