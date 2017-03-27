Bethel Manor Elementary dismissing early due to power outage

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Bethel Manor Elementary School is dismissing early due to a power outage, school officials say.

York County Schools spokeswoman Katherine Goff says the ongoing outage is affecting phone at the school.

The school is dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Parents or guardians can call 757-867-7439 or 757-898-0300 if they need to get in touch with school staff.

According to Dominion Virginia Power’s outage map, power is expected to be restored to the school between 2 and 4 p.m. It is unclear what caused the outage the school.

