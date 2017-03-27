Va. Beach man found guilty of animal cruelty for setting hamster on fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who lit a hamster on fire has been found guilty of animal cruelty.

19-year-old Anthony DiAngelo appeared in court Monday. There were about seven protesters at the hearing.

Court documents said DiAngelo brought the hamster to the home of Rayshawn Steverson, 20, in July 2016. According to prosecutors, DiAngelo doused the hamster in gasoline and set the animal on fire. There was evidence that Steverson recorded a video of the incident, which was seen by a witness on Snapchat. The witness reported it to Virginia Beach Animal Control.

Prosecutors asked that DiAngelo serve time in jail. The defense asked the court to take the charge under advisement, which was denied by the judge. The judge imposed a fine of $250.

Steverson had a charge of animal cruelty nolle prossed, or withdrawn, because prosecutors say they can’t prove he aided in burning the hamster.

