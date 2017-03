HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are on scene for a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Settlers Landing Road and Eason Street.

State Police say the call came in at 7:39 a.m. and someone was extricated from a vehicle.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

