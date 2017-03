CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Blackstone Walk, Sunday morning.

Officers were notified for an injured person at 6:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Blackstone Walk. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people are being interviewed about the incident but no arrests have been made.

