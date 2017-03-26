Man fatally struck while standing on shoulder of I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed while standing on the shoulder of Interstate 64 in Henrico County Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:05 a.m. on I-64 eastbound near the Richmond International Airport (mile marker 199).

“A vehicle was stopped on the right shoulder. That driver was outside the vehicle when another vehicle traveling east ran off the road to the right striking the (pedestrian). That person died at the scene,” a VSP spokesperson said.

The man who was killed has been identified as been identified as 61-year-old Raymond D. Canaday of Richmond. Police say he was standing next to his 2008 Cadillac Escalade that was stopped on the emergency shoulder.

The driver of the striking vehicle, 66-year-old Mary N. Fox of Newport News, was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if she will face any charges as the crash remains under investigation.