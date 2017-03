PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a fatal accident in the 1000 block of London Boulevard, Sunday evening.

Police say the emergency call came in at 10:04 p.m.

A woman driving a dark Hyundai hit a man who then died. The woman did stay at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of London Blvd starting at the 800 block and extending to the 1200 block are currently closed.

There is no other information at this time.

