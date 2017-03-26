Coast Guard medevacs man 50 miles off of Chincoteague

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a man 50 miles east of Chincoteague, Sunday.

The 5th District command center watchstanders in Portsmouth received an alert from the 75-foot trawler Capt Nathan with three people aboard for a man feeling ill.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba and an MH-65D Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City were sent to the scene and learned the captain on board was suffering symptoms of a stroke.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transferred the man to Cape May Airport in Cape May, New Jersey, where another helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City transferred him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.