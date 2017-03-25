Woman stabbed person during road rage incident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a woman after she stabbed another person in a road rage incident, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, the incident happened on I-264 east near Independence Boulevard. A vehicle was trying to merge into a lane and almost hit another vehicle.

The two pulled over and the two drivers got into a verbal argument. A woman then pulled out a box cutter and stabbed the other person.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The suspect, Sara Espinosa, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and driving while DUI suspended. She is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.