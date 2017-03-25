Special duo conquers Shamrock, qualifies for 2018 Boston Marathon

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The weather couldn’t have been worse, but even with a steady mix of frigid temperatures, rain and even a little snow, Ashton McCormick crossed the finish line at the Shamrock Marathon. The first words out of his mouth…”I won.”

McCormick, 17, is autistic, but has found a joy for running, thanks in large part to his mother Jennifer and his friend of more than five years, Michael Davis.

Davis, who’s legally blind, pushes McCormick and other athletes of special needs. In pushing Ashton across the finish line that shivery Saturday, the two also qualified for the Boston Marathon in 2018.

“When we got to the boardwalk, and we started watching them come up to the board walk, I was like, they’re actually going to do this,” said Jennifer McCormick.

The Sportswrap will have much more on this duo’s story in the coming weeks.