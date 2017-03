NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating after a man showed up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 4:00 a.m. to the 800 block of A Avenue for a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene, no victim was found.

Police later discovered that someone took the victim to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments on this story.