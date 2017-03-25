Man in critical condition after stabbing, suspect arrested in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police Department responded to a home in the 300 block of Pleasant Street for a stabbing late Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of an adult male that had been stabbed. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his torso.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel assisted the victim before Nightingale flew him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 36-year-old Sonya Stevenson of Suffolk following the incident. Stevenson was arrested on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Shoot, Cut, Stab or Wound. She is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The victim, 41-year-old Terrell Bailey remains in critical condition.

