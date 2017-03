VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 5300 block of Sir Barton Drive, Saturday morning.

According to the VBFD, the emergency call came in at 8:32 a.m. The fire was under control in 15 minutes of the firefighters’ arrival.

Four people, and two pets, we able to make it out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

VBFD was also assisted by the Norfolk Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.