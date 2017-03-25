Going bald to fight cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Every three minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer. That’s according to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which raises money for childhood cancer research.

To fight the disease, the organization held a “head-shaving” event on Saturday in Virginia Beach. Old and young people lined up to have their heads shaved. Many of the people there had a personal connection — some are cancer survivors, while others were there to support family members battling the disease.

10 On Your Side spoke to one mom who was there in memory of her son, who lost his battle in October.

“It’s a caring community that gives from the heart. Once you’re in this cancer world, your values change. You look at the world differently, and if there’s anyway we can give back, we try to,” says Roberta Head.

One of the event’s organizers is a childhood cancer survivor. She says fighting the disease has given her a purpose, and she wants to spread hope to kids who are in similar situations.

“It gives me so much hope because these kids, a lot of the time we feel like we’re invisible and we don’t matter in the cancer world,” says Sarah Rostock.

Today marked the 14th annual St. Baldrick’s event in Hampton Roads. Last year, the local chapter raised $150,000. Their goal this year is to raise $175,000.

“They’re making a difference. Like it’s something so small, yet so powerful. I mean we even have kids here that are cancer survivors, even seeing somebody go bald for them is making a difference in their live,” says Rostock.