City of Virginia Beach participating in Earth Hour campaign

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is participating in the 2017 Earth Hour campaign for its 11th consecutive year Saturday.

Earth Hour is an opportunity for citizens to do something positive for the environment by taking steps to save energy for one hour. Mayor Will Sessoms wrote a proclamation stating the city’s “committed to actively engaging the community to promote and encourage environmental sustainability efforts.” Earth Hour will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Armada Hoffler Tower at Town Center, Atrium Resort, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Crocs, ODU Virginia Beach Campus and the City Seal at Mt. Trashmore Park are just a few participants in the initiative.