4 people rescued 30 miles off Cape Lookout

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) – Four people were rescued by the Coast Guard southeast of Cape Lookout, Saturday morning.

Cutter Seneca received an emergency notification about a boat in the area taking on water with four people aboard. A small boat emergency crew was sent to the scene.

The crew was able to dewater the boat and able to restart one engine. A lifeboat crew and a seatow from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon was also sent to the scene. The boat was then escorted to Anchorage Marina in Atlantic Beach,

No injuries were reported.