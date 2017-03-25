Las Vegas Police: Gunman in fatal shooting has surrendered peacefully.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gunman in fatal shooting on the Strip who barricaded himself inside a bus has surrendered peacefully.

The attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard. Police stood watch near the bus.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

She said one died and the other was in fair condition.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.