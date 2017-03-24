Waypoint apartment complex defends actions during Hurricane Matthew

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Attorneys for a Virginia Beach apartment complex filed paperwork earlier this week defending their actions during Hurricane Matthew.

Former residents of Waypoint at Lynnhaven have filed lawsuits against Waypoint and its management company, Kettler.

The paperwork filed by Paul Schmidt, an attorney for Poole Brooke Pumlee PC, which is representing Waypoint and Kettler, says that all actions were legal.

Residents filed lawsuits looking for compensation from property lost during the storm.

“It was horrible. It was a nightmare,” said Pandora Seriani, whose son lived at Waypoint during the time.

Seriani says her son and his partner were not allowed to go back into the residence to collect all their belongings and that they were left with nothing.

“All they had was what was on them. They had nothing else. They were left pretty much with nothing,” Seriani said.

Cornelia Woodley, an attorney for Byler & Sampson who is representing the residents, says her clients left many of their belongings inside their residences because they assumed they would be let back in.

“They thought they had a house, only to be told, ‘No you don’t,'” she said.

The paperwork defending Waypoint and Kettler stated that the extent of the storm and its aftermath prevented them from immediately working to repair the complex.

It also stated they were legally allowed to terminate leases because of the emergency situation and that they could legallly take possession of property at the complex due to health and safety concerns.

Residents say they were told they couldn’t go back into fetch their belongings because of asbestos and mold and that’s why their leases were terminated.

Woodley says her clients were left out of many decisions making it stressful for them.

“There was no communication. That’s the major issue our clients have with Waypoint. They weren’t keep in the loop. They weren’t asked what they wanted to do with their things.

10 On Your Side spoke with a representative for Kettler over the phone. She told 10 On Your Side that everything was done to house residents and around $400,000 was spent to put them up in hotels.

Woodley says that all clients have filed individually against the complex.

The first trial date is in May.

Woodley says these cases will set a precedent.

“We’re going to win. We’re very confident,” she said.