Virginia Supreme Court denies request to lift Burfoot’s suspension

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday denied a request by Anthony Burfoot’s attorney to lift the city treasurer’s suspension.

Andrew Sacks confirmed the court’s decision to 10 On Your Side.

Sacks asked the court to put Burfoot back in office and release his salary after a Norfolk judge ruled in favor of a petition in February to suspend the city treasurer until the appeals process plays out.

As part of the suspension, Burfoot’s salary is going into a separate account. He won’t receive that money unless he’s cleared of his convictions.

Sacks said since the appeal was denied, they are focusing on Burfoot’s sentencing hearing, which has been set for April 17.

A jury found Burfoot guilty in December on six federal charges, including wire fraud. Sacks has filed several motions since December, challenging the verdict, requesting acquittal on certain charges and asking for a new trial.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Amelia Ortega was appointed as acting treasurer following Burfoot’s suspension.