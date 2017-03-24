Third suspect in Newport News homicide arrested in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The third man wanted in a November 2016 homicide in Newport News has been arrested, police say.

Newport News police say Marqui Rishawn Pittman was arrested in Hampton on Thursday.

Authorities found Pittman through a combined effort between police in Newport News and Hampton, along with the U.S. Marshal Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Pittman was one of three men wanted for murder in the shooting death of Tommy Strayhorn. Police say they received a call the night of Nov. 25, and found Strayhorn with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 42-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died three days later.

The other two suspects — 29-year-old Kadara Antoine Miles and 33-year-old James Curtis Miles — have already been arrested.

