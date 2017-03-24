Suspect steals portable generators from Va. Beach power equipment company

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say they are looking for a suspect who stole portable generators from a power equipment company twice in February.

Police say the man in the surveillance photos entered the warehouse loading area of Tidewater Power Equipment on Feb. 13, and stole a new portable generator.

He left in a black four-door Volvo sedan.

Police say he then returned to the warehouse on Feb. 23 and stole another portable generator.

If you recognize this man or have information of his whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.