PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police took a person in to custody following an overnight chase in Portsmouth.

According to emergency dispatchers, the chase started on High Street near Loudoun Avenue around 1:05 a.m.

The suspect led police on a chase through the city that eventually ended at the Wawa on Frederick Boulevard.

No one was injured during the chase.

