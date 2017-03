SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was displaced by a house fire in Suffolk Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Boat Street at 12:36 p.m. Crews arrived on scene four minutes later to find heavy fire in the single-story home’s kitchen. Flames had spread to the attic.

The resident got out of the house before firefighters got there. There were no injuries.

The fire was marked under control at 1:26 p.m.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced resident.