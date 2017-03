PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Churchland High School students were hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Cherise Newsome with Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed the two students were hit in front of the school, while walking home.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 2:47 p.m.

Both students had non life-threatening injuries. One was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Parents were contacted about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.