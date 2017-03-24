Poquoson woman wins $1M from lottery ticket

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A Poquoson woman won $1 million from a Virginia Lottery ticket.

When Emma McGee bought the 100X the Money ticket, she didn’t give it much thought.

“It was just a whim,” she said.

Her feelings changed when she got home, scratched the ticket and found she’d won the game’s $1 million prize.

“It’s unreal. I fell on the floor,” she said. “I was really excited. I’m still processing it.”

She bought the winning ticket at the Denbigh Food Mart, located 420 Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News.

The 100X the Money game features prizes ranging from $30 to a $10 million top prize, the largest ever offered in a Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. This is the second $1,000,000 prize claimed, so one more remains unclaimed. Two $10 million top prizes remain unclaimed in the game.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,611,200. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.78.

McGee could take the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $630,915 before taxes. She chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.