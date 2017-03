PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today on The Hampton Roads Show were game lovers. Jeremy Alessi, event organizer of Pixelfest 2017 was here today to fill us in on the upcoming festival of video games.

Pixelfest 2017 will have games from Mario to Minecraft and activities for all ages and skill levels!

Pixelfest 2017

April 7 – 9

Slover Library – Norfolk

Free Event, But RSVP NOW!

PIXELFEST.org