No injuries in overturned tractor-trailer accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Units from Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to an accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer Friday afternoon.

Emergency Communications were notified of the accident around 2:45 p.m. The flatbed tractor-trailer was hauling 23,00 pounds of granite slabs when it went off the road and overturned in a ditch in the 5000 block of Pruden Boulevard and Route 460, near the Isle of Wight County line.

There were no injuries.

Several lanes of the road were closed for some time, but have since reopened.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.