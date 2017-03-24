Newport News man wanted in New Kent County pursuit, crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a Newport News man is wanted in connection to a high-speed pursuit and crash that happened in New Kent County last week.

On March 17, state police say a trooper was on patrol when a 2010 Camaro passed on I-64 west at more than 122 miles per hour. The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop. The car eventually got off the exit toward Route 30 heading into New Kent.

The driver continued on Route 30 and eventually turned onto a side road. Shortly afterward, the driver hit a pole and drove into a ditch. The driver bailed from the car while it was still moving and then ran from the scene.

The vehicle continued going and eventually hit the side of a house on Barham Road. There was no one inside the home at the time of the crash.

The suspect ran into the woods. K-9 units were called to the scene, but never found the suspect.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Brandon R. Robinson. His last known address is in the 700 block of Topsider Court in Newport News.

If you know anything about Robinson’s whereabouts, call state police at 757-424-6800.