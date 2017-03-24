Newport News man facing several charges in alleged credit card theft

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing several charges for allegedly stealing another man’s wallet form his car earlier this month.

Newport News police say a 34-year-old man called headquarters March 8 and reported that someone went into his unlocked car — which was reportedly parked in his driveway at the time — and took this wallet.

The wallet contained his photo ID as well as bank cards.

Police say the man then started getting notifications that one of his cards was being used at a 7-Eleven store.

Mufasa Cecil Lewis, 21, was later identified as a suspect and was arrested on Thursday.

He is charged with six counts of credit card larceny, petit larceny, 14 counts of credit card fraud and entering a vehicle.

