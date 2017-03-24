McAuliffe vetoes concealed guns for victims bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed legislation that would allow people protected under a court order to carry a hidden handgun without getting a permit.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, said Friday that the bill “perpetuates the dangerous fiction” that domestic violence victims would be safer if they were armed. Democrats have generally opposed the bill, saying it would encourage victims of abuse to introduce guns into already dangerous situations.

Republican supporters of said the bill would help domestic violence victims better protect themselves from their abusers. The bill would grant people protected by a protective order the temporary right to carry a concealed handgun without a license.

McAuliffe successfully vetoed similar legislation last year. Lawmakers could try and overturn this year’s veto next month.