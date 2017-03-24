Three men sentenced for 2015 Norfolk home invasion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three men were sentenced Friday for their convictions connected to a 2015 home invasion in Norfolk.

Police said on Oct. 22, 2015, Zachary Kelleher, Nicholas Howerin and Jacob Tuel forced their way into a home on Melrose Parkway and assaulted two people inside.

Someone called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Police responded and immediately took one of the suspects into custody. The two others were caught not far from the scene.

On Friday, the three men faced sentencing.

Kelleher was sentenced to 21 years with 17 years and three months suspended, leaving three years and nine months to serve. He was convicted for malicious wounding, attempted robbery, burglary and firearms charges.

The judge sentenced Tuel to 21 years with 18 years and 10 months suspended for malicious wounding, attempted robbery, burglary and firearms convictions.

Howerin was sentenced to 26 years with 20 years suspended. He was also convicted of malicious wounding, attempted robbery, burglary and firearms convictions.

