Locally based Operation Blessing sending help to flood victims in Peru

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There is only one word to describe the flooding in Peru: Devastating. A locally based charity organization has mobilized to help and they are on the ground now.

Intense rains have triggered mudslides and floods that have killed at least 80 people and left more than 100,000 homeless. Those people are now lining up for help daily.

Ironically, what they need most is water.

“Water is such a critical need,” Vice President of International Operations for Operation Blessing International David Darg told WAVY.com. “With all of the mud and the floodwaters mixing with the sewage, the water supply is dangerous right now.”

Operation Blessing has small water purification systems that can disinfect 50 gallons in minutes. They shipped two pallets of them to Peru and are sending a water expert from Hampton Roads to join their team based in Peru.

You can sponsor one of the disinfecting systems for $60.