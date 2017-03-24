Lawsuits blaming Saudi Arabia for 9/11 get new life

Plumes of smoke pour from the World Trade Center buildings in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday in a horrific scene of explosions and fires that left gaping holes in the 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

NEW YORK (AP) — Family members of 9/11 families and others harmed in the terrorist attacks are on a fresh quest to hold Saudi Arabia responsible.

Lawyers for thousands of family members of the dead and other victims have filed over a dozen lawsuits since September. That’s when Congress overrode a veto by former President Barack Obama to pass a law making it easier to sue Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Osama bin Laden and 15 of the 19 hijackers. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said it was not responsible. Its lawyers have not responded to new lawsuits, but are expected to submit papers by June seeking dismissal of the suits.

A magistrate judge presiding over a Thursday hearing says she hopes to streamline the legal process to speed the lawsuits along.

