James City County man charged with prostitution

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man is facing a prostitution charge.

On March 12, police responded to the 6200 block of Tewkesbury Way after receiving an open line call to 911. Officers got to the scene to find a 73-year-old man, Richard Parker, laying on the ground and holding his knee.

Parker told police that a woman he knew assaulted him. The home showed signs of a struggle, police say.

According to police, Parker said he provided money, food and a place to stay for the woman in exchange for sexual favors.

A second woman was also present during the assault. Police say the two women got into an argument when one found out that the other had been having sex with Parker, as he was reportedly supposed to only get exotic dances from her.

One of the women assaulted Parker, threw his computer on the ground and ripped the telephone off of the wall when he tried to call 911.

Police charged Parker with prostitution. Warrants are pending against the woman for prostitution, destruction of property, assault and battery and unlawful interference with 911.