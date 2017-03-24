Hampton Animal Control getting reports of coyote sightings

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police and animal control say there have been coyote sightings in Hampton recently.

“We definitely do have coyotes in this area,” animal control officer Sarah Jenkins says. “There’s not a large population, but we do have a population.”

Jenkins said in a video posted by Hampton police that you’ll usually only see one or two coyotes at a time rather than a large pack of them.

The animals normally won’t bother people. However, if you have small pets, you want to keep an eye on them because they can become a coyote’s prey.

Coyotes are nocturnal, but it’s not uncommon to see them during the day. Sometimes, coyotes will come out in the daytime to hunt or if they’re scared out of their habitat.

