Governor joins launch of new Norfolk hotel, calls the facility a ‘game changer’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Terry McAuliffe joined local officials and art enthusiasts for the launch of a new, state-of-the-art hotel on Friday.

The Main’s pre-opening, private celebration takes place all weekend, with fundraising performances benefiting the local arts.

Mike Woodhead, Vice President of Marketing for Gold Key PHR, the hotel developer, told 10 On Your Side it will be a “sensory arts experience” with performances, exhibits and galleries.

Among the kick-off events on Friday was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, revealing conference space dedicated to former Norfolk Mayor Paul Fraim. The high-tech meeting room is named the “Fraim Center for Excellence.”

“This honor tonight was not necessary,” Fraim said. “But I’m very grateful.”

He and Mayor Kenny Alexander told 10 On Your Side they look forward to seeing the hotel flourish, anticipating its conference center will drive tourism and spur even more growth in the mermaid city.

“Projects like this, and facilities like this, are contributing to the allure that is now Norfolk, and making it so attractive,” Fraim said.

Alexander said the conference space will allow Hampton Roads to attract large conventions.

“We can now compete with hotel and conference centers in Washington and Atlanta,” the mayor said. “A lot of jobs will be created here as well.”

Governor McAuliffe also praised the hundreds of jobs created by the hotel, adding that the state’s unemployment rate is now the lowest it has been in nine years.

“We’re making progress, but we cannot take our foot off the gas,” he said. “And what we see here today, is just taking Norfolk to the next level… this will be a game changer for Norfolk.”

The hotel features Hilton rooms, a ballroom, roof-top beer garden, wine studio and seafood restaurant.

While not officially open to the public, tickets to the weekend’s fundraising events can still be purchased online. The hotel rooms are all sold out for the weekend.

The goal is to raise $1 million for local art programs and institutions.

Next weekend is the grand opening, with event packages for purchase.