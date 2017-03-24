Gloucester firefighters to receive PETA award for saving dogs from fire

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — PETA will award firefighters from Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue for rescuing two dogs trapped in a burning home.

On Monday, March 20, volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire on Ashley Street in Ordinary. There was no one home, except for two dogs and a cat. One of the pets was hiding behind a couch.

Crews rushed the unconscious animals outside. The cat didn’t make it, but medics managed to resuscitate the dogs.

“This family could have lost absolutely everything in this fire, but thanks to Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue, they were reunited with their beloved dogs,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA hopes the firefighters’ kindness will inspire people everywhere to come to the aid of animals in need.”

The firefighters will be presented with the Compassionate Fire Department Award on Monday, March 27.