Get Silly With The Ringling Bros. One Last Time

Vicky and Richie are a mother and son juggling duo, on tour with the Ringling Bros. Circus Xtreme!

After 98 years of entertaining Coastal Virginia, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is coming to Hampton Roads for the FINAL TIME! Vicky and Richie showcased their skills by placing me in the middle of the chaos! See how it went down and get their unique take on the fun show details attendees can expect to see when they come out.

Catch the Ringling Bros. Present Circus XTREME: NOW – Sunday, March 26 in Norfolk at the Scope and in Hampton Wednesday, March 29 – Sunday, April 2 at the Hampton Coliseum.

