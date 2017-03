NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A four-vehicle crash on I-264 east at Tidewater Drive in Norfolk is causing major delays Friday afternoon.

One vehicle overturned in the accident, according to VDOT.

The left lane and two center lanes are closed. Traffic is getting by on the far right lane.

The crash will likely cause backups through rush hour traffic. Drivers should look for an alternate route if possible.

Norfolk-I-264 E crash at Tidewater: Update: 4 vehicles-outside rt lane open. Major rush hour traffic impacts. Plan alt. route. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) March 24, 2017

