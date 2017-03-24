Man dies after falling into water behind his Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a man’s death Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a drowning in the 700 block of Casual Court, in the Pine Meadows neighborhood, at 1:03 p.m.

According to John Bianco with Virginia Beach EMS, a man was doing yard work at his home when he fell into a body of water behind his home. Bianco says the man’s wife ran to help him, but also fell into the water. A neighbor reportedly saw what was happening and called 911.

When crews got to the scene, they found neighbors trying to rescue the man from the water. EMS workers, fire and police pulled both the husband and wife to land.

The husband was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital, where he died. His wife was treated on scene for hypothermia, and was then taken to the hospital to be with her husband, according to Bianco.

