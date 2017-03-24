Creature Feature – Barn Hunt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There are so many fun things to do with dogs. This month’s Creature Feature focused on Barn Hunts.

Barn Hunt is an AKC recognized canine competition that involves dogs tracking down rats among a course of straw and straw bales. Trainer, Elizabeth Staley competes in the sport with her dogs. She spends a lot of time at the Merrimac Dog Training Club in Hampton working and competing with her Boston Terrier and Australian Shepherd. Elizabeth told us how Barn Hunt works, how people can get involved and that many of those who participate also own rats. They need rats to practice and she further explained how important rat care is in Barn Hunt.

To learn more about Barn Hunt, visit www.barnhunt.com or www.merrimacdogtrainingclub.org