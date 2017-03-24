Verdict possible today in court-martial trial of Navy SEAL

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A verdict in the court-martial trial of Stephen Varanko III could come down as soon as Friday.

Varanko, a chief special warfare operator with the Navy SEALS, is accused of sexually assaulting a female sailor at a hotel in Kentucky during an alleged 2015 incident.

Varanko’s defense team called the victim’s credibility into question during Thursday’s proceedings.

The sailor had testified earlier in the court-martial that Varanko held her captive in his room, attacked and eventually raped her. She claimed he did this in a jealous rage after finding out that she had dated another man.

The two admitted to having been in a relationship for more than two years before to the alleged incident. Varanko admitted that he got jealous, but denied that he hit her and held her captive.

Varanko’s defense team brought two witnesses to the stand Thursday who had previously supervised the victim. They both raised questions about her truthfulness and how she treated coworkers.

One of the witnesses, an officer, called her two-faced and deceitful. Prosecutors countered this claim by questioning the officers credibility and showing that she had won Sailor of the Year — despite the reports from her superiors.

Closing arguments got underway Thursday afternoon, and a verdict could be handed down Friday.

Verdict will come out tomorrow morning in court martial of Navy SEAL accused of kidnapping and rape. pic.twitter.com/bZYuGPBN00 — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) March 23, 2017

