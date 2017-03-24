Car hits power pole in Norfolk, causing closures on two roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car his a power pole in downtown Norfolk Friday morning, causing closures on Waterside Drive and St. Pauls Boulevard.

Police tweeted Friday morning that the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. The westbound side of Waterside and southbound side of St. Pauls have been closed as a result.

Motorists are being cautioned to avoid the area if possible.

Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com one person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The roads were expected to be shutdown for a while.

Car hits power pole in Norfolk

