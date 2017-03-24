Brush fire in Suffolk burns an acre of land

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A brush fire in Suffolk burned about an acre of land Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard near Robs Drive at 12:55 p.m.

Crews used chainsaws to cut down saplings and dense brush to get to the flames. They finally got to the fire at 1:18 p.m.

Firefighters found a brush fire that burned about an acre of wooded area about 50 yards off the roadway.

The fire was marked under control at 1:47 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.