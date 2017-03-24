Beach resident will attempt to swim English Channel in 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Anders Jakobsson knows what the vast majority of people think of him.

“They think I’m crazy,” said the 50-year old from Sweden. That’s because, these days, the Jakobsson spends most of his time swimming in frigid bodies of water, wearing only a swim suit and goggles.

“It can kill you, if you’re not careful,” said Jakobsson, a marathon and ice swimmer who now resides in Virginia Beach. Ice-swimming requires water under 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Last September, Jakobsson made a grueling, 16.8-mile freestyle across the Chesapeake Bay, and says because of the tole the trek took on his body, he doesn’t remember swimming the last three miles.

“I lost almost all my vision, I have hardly any memories from the last three hours, there were about 50 people meeting me on the beach, I don’t remember any of them,” said Jakobsson.

He’s made the 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz Island to the San Francisco mainland five times, was an accomplished gymnast and power-lifter in his earlier years, and in 2018, will attempt to swim the English Channel.

“For me it’s just another challenge,” said Jakobsson, “For me, ice swimming is just another thing to do, have some fun, see if you can get it.”